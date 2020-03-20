Govt sends food for 1,300 Pakistani students in Wuhan

The federal government has sent food to around 1,300 Pakistani students in China’s Wuhan. They had complained of unavailability of halal food.

Wuhan is the epicentre of the coronavirus, which has now spread across the globe and claimed more than 10,000 lives.

The National Disaster Management Authority spokesperson confirmed that a special plane has flown to China to deliver 17 tonnes of halal food items.

The same plane will bring supplies to contain the coronavirus in Pakistan on its way back.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development issued the funds for the food, while the NDMA made the arrangements to deliver it.