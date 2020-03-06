Friday, March 6, 2020  | 10 Rajab, 1441
Govt forms JIT to probe KTN reporter’s death

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Govt forms JIT to probe KTN reporter’s death

File photo: Aziz Memon/Facebook

The Sindh government constituted on Friday a nine-member Joint Investigation Team to probe the murder of TV journalist Aziz Memon.

Memon, a reporter with Kawish Television Network, was found dead in a canal in Mehrabpur last month. According to officials, a wire was wrapped around his neck.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department, the JIT has been given 15 days to investigate Memon’s death and another week to submit its report to the government.

The investigation team was formed on the request of Memon’s brother. Waliullah Dal, the AIG of Hyderabad ranges, has been made the head of the JIT.

