Govt decides to lift ban on goods transport

The federal government has decided to lift the ban on goods transport in the country from Saturday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Coordination Committee presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday. The meeting was attended by provincial chief ministers through a video link.

The premier asked authorities to ensure that people across the country didn’t face any kind of food shortage.

All inter-provincial and inter-city transport had been suspended in Pakistan after the country went into a lockdown earlier this week to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The virus has so far killed nine people and infected more than 1,200 others across Pakistan.