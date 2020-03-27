Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Govt decides to lift ban on goods transport

Posted: Mar 27, 2020
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
The federal government has decided to lift the ban on goods transport in the country from Saturday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Coordination Committee presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday. The meeting was attended by provincial chief ministers through a video link.

The premier asked authorities to ensure that people across the country didn’t face any kind of food shortage.

All inter-provincial and inter-city transport had been suspended in Pakistan after the country went into a lockdown earlier this week to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The virus has so far killed nine people and infected more than 1,200 others across Pakistan.

