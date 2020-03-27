Govt decides not to increase gas tariff

The federal government has decided not to increase gas prices in the country, PM’s aide on information Firdous Ashiq Awan said Friday.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Energy Committee presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister has clearly directed that the masses should not be burdened, Awan said in a media briefing in Islamabad Friday.

She said the meeting decided that consumer issues would be reduced through institutional reforms.

Gas companies would establish consumer facilitation centres, according to Awan.

Their heads have been asked to reduce expenditures and take measures against gas pilferage.