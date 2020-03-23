Monday, March 23, 2020  | 27 Rajab, 1441
Govt approves troop deployment to help provinces contain virus spread

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
File photo: AFP

The federal government has approved the deployment of army troops in all the provinces under Article 245 of the Constitution to help provinces contain the spread of coronavirus, according to notifications issued on Monday.

The army troops will also be deployed in Islamabad, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The decision comes days after the provinces wrote letters to the federal ministry of interior seeking the deployment of troops.

The virus has killed six people in the country and over 800 known cases have so far emerged across the country.

The Sindh government has imposed a lockdown in the province for 15 days, while other provinces have also closed down markets, shopping mall and restaurants among other public places.

The provincial governments have also banned the public gatherings until further orders.

