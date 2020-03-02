Google, Facebook might have offices in Pakistan soon

The PTI government has proposed that the offices of 10 social media platforms such as Google, Twitter and Facebook be opened in Pakistan.

“Presently, the government does not have access to identify which subscribers, clients and social media users in Pakistan are genuine and which aren’t,” PM’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

“We aren’t even aware of people who are online and are harming the sociocultural and religious values of the country,” she said.

The government has therefore decided to register all major social media platforms in an attempt to secure the digital space of Pakistan. “When these companies come here, they will also bring new employment opportunities for the youth,” Awan added.

Experts working on the prevention of cybercrime, however, believe that will not be an easy task. “It has both challenges and opportunities,” said Amir Jafri, an expert on cybercrime prevention.

“We have to see if the companies will come here themselves or send their partners to operate from Pakistan,” he added.

According to government officials, the formation of the proposed authorities will begin after six months.