Monday, March 2, 2020  | 6 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Google, Facebook might have offices in Pakistan soon

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Google, Facebook might have offices in Pakistan soon

The PTI government has proposed that the offices of 10 social media platforms such as Google, Twitter and Facebook be opened in Pakistan.

“Presently, the government does not have access to identify which subscribers, clients and social media users in Pakistan are genuine and which aren’t,” PM’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

“We aren’t even aware of people who are online and are harming the sociocultural and religious values of the country,” she said.

The government has therefore decided to register all major social media platforms in an attempt to secure the digital space of Pakistan. “When these companies come here, they will also bring new employment opportunities for the youth,” Awan added.

Experts working on the prevention of cybercrime, however, believe that will not be an easy task. “It has both challenges and opportunities,” said Amir Jafri, an expert on cybercrime prevention.

“We have to see if the companies will come here themselves or send their partners to operate from Pakistan,” he added.

According to government officials, the formation of the proposed authorities will begin after six months.

FaceBook WhatsApp
social media
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, social media, platforms, Google, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Dailymotion, Tik Tok, offices
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.