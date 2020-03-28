Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Goods transporters demand govt opens workshops, hotels

Posted: Mar 28, 2020
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
File photo

Goods transporters have demanded the government allow them to open workshops and hotels in certain areas, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan lifted the ban on vehicles delivering goods across the country.

All interprovincial and intercity transport had been suspended in Pakistan to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

So far, the virus has infected nearly 1,300 people across the country.

The transporters have complained that the prime minister hasn’t given other relaxations needed for smooth operation.

We cannot deliver food items and medicines unless labourers are allowed to work and truck bases are reopened, they said.

The transporters said labourers were necessary during the transportation for loading and unloading the goods.

