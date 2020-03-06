Friday, March 6, 2020  | 10 Rajab, 1441
Golimar building collapse: Death toll rises to 16

Posted: Mar 6, 2020
The death toll of people killed after a five-storey building collapsed in Karachi’s Golimar on Thursday has risen to 16, according to rescue officials.  

A rescue operation to pull out people stuck under the debris is still under way. It is being conducted by personnel of the Pakistan Army, police, Rangers and Edhi.

More than 25 injured people have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The rescue team suspects that there still are people stuck under the debris.

The collapse took place in Gulbahar’s Rizvia Colony. The buildings there are illegally constructed in narrow streets. According to residents of the area, the building was named 400 Quarter and was built two years ago. Ten families lived in it.

It took two other buildings next to it down with it. The other two buildings were two and three-storey structures respectively. The third building was so structurally weak that the entire structure collapsed.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has expressed grief over the incident and has ordered District Central Chairperson Rehan Hashmi to ensure that there are no delays in the rescue operation. The emergency unit along with doctors and other hospital staff of the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital has also been alerted.

Other buildings in the area have been vacated to prevent any further loss of life, Central SSP Arif Rao Aslam said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has summoned a detailed report of the incident containing details of the building’s construction.

