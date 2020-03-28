Give zakat during lockdown, don’t wait for Ramazan: Mufti Zubair

A countrywide lockdown in Pakistan due to outbreak of the coronavirus has left several people unemployed, especially daily wage workers some of whom are even compelled to beg.

In these grim circumstances, Islamic scholar Mufti Zubair, has urged people to give zakat to needy families right now.

“Don’t wait for Ramazan to come, give your zakat now,” the mufti said while speaking to SAMAA TV on Friday.

“Those who work on daily wages are roaming Karachi’s streets at the moment.”

He asked people to support less-privileged families wholeheartedly for the sake of success in this world and hereafter.