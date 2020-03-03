Ghotki singer in trouble after firing video goes viral

Video shows him firing shots while singing a song

In the video, singer Ali Hassan can be seen carrying an ektara in his one hand and a rifle in the other hand. He can be seen firing shots while singing a Sindhi song.

Iftekhar Ahmed, a spokesperson for the Ghotki police, told SAMAA TV that the video is old but the police are carrying out an investigation.

He said that action will be taken against the singer after the investigation.

Hassan, however, has said that he didn't want to use the weapon but did so on the insistence of the event's organizers.