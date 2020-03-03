Tuesday, March 3, 2020  | 7 Rajab, 1441
Ghotki singer in trouble after firing video goes viral

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 3, 2020
Posted: Mar 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Video shows him firing shots while singing a song

The Ghotki police have launched an investigation against a local singer after a video of him firing shots went viral on social media.

In the video, singer Ali Hassan can be seen carrying an ektara in his one hand and a rifle in the other hand. He can be seen firing shots while singing a Sindhi song.

Iftekhar Ahmed, a spokesperson for the Ghotki police, told SAMAA TV that the video is old but the police are carrying out an investigation.

He said that action will be taken against the singer after the investigation.

Hassan, however, has said that he didn't want to use the weapon but did so on the insistence of the event's organizers.
