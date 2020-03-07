Saturday, March 7, 2020  | 11 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Fourteen children, three women killed in rain-related incidents in KP

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Fourteen children, three women killed in rain-related incidents in KP

File photo: Online

At least 20 people in Pakistan are dead and dozens more injured after torrential rainstorms collapsed several homes, officials said Saturday.

Heavy rains have lashed stretches of the country near the Afghan border since Thursday.

Fourteen children and three women were killed in “rain-related incidents” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local relief official Taimur Ali said.

The National Disaster Management Authority confirmed those deaths, adding that three more people had died in Balochistan.

In the worst single incident, five children were killed when the roof of their home collapsed in Dargai town.

Rain also damaged another 51 houses and snowfall blocked several roads in Kashmir, officials said.

More harsh weather is expected in the coming days.

Many poorly built homes across the country — particularly in rural areas — are at risk of collapse during the annual spring rains.

Torrential downpours, avalanches, flooding and harsh winter weather killed more than 130 people across Pakistan and Afghanistan in January.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Rain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Rizvia Gulbahar, Building, Illegal, SBCA
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
How long does the coronavirus test take?
How long does the coronavirus test take?
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
Government bans export of onions till May 31
Government bans export of onions till May 31
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.