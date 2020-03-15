Sunday, March 15, 2020  | 19 Rajab, 1441
Four Lahore policemen charged with attempted murder of young man

Posted: Mar 15, 2020
Posted: Mar 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo: Dolphin Force Lahore/Facebook

Four Lahore Dolphin Force personnel have been charged with the attempted murder of a young man.

The officials, including an incharge, have been suspended and taken into custody.

They shot a young man, Hassan, in his car in Iqbal Town. Their bullets hit him in his back.

His family has now filed an attempted murder case against them.

The officials stopped Hassan’s car in Iqbal Town. According to him, they started asking him questions so he asked them if he could pull over to the side. When he began moving his car, they opened fire.

The policemen claim Hassan opened fire at them first. But the only evidence they had of this was a picture of a rusted pistol and bullets.

The police spokesperson has said that they also tried to prove that Hassan had a criminal record by registering four fraudulent cases against him.

Hassan’s family says the police stopped and shot him on the instructions of his opponents.

The policemen are all in custody and the authorities have said that further action will be taken if the allegations are proven true.

