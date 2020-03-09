Four family members killed in attack in Lahore’s Green Town

Four members of a family, including a woman and children, were killed on Sunday after two men broke into their house in Lahore’s Green Town, according to the police.

A woman and a child were also injured. They have been shifted to a hospital.

“Two men on a motorcycle came to Ishaq’s house,” a police officer said. “One of them stayed outside while the other one went inside and opened fire at the family,” he said.

Ishaq, his first wife and two children passed away on spot. According to the police, he was a property dealer and had married twice.

“We are investigating the case but we suspect that the reason behind the attack is personal enmity,” the officer added. The police is on the lookout for the suspects.