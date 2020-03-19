Former Karachi cop drew kidnapping inspiration from movies

A former Karachi cop is among two people arrested for abducting women in Karachi, according to Karachi Additional Inspector-General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.

In a press conference on Wednesday, AIG Memon announced that the two men had kidnapped two women in Karachi last year, one on May 12 and the other on November 30.

The suspects, the police said, kept both women in a rented apartment and are experts in stealing cars.

They released both women after receiving millions of rupees in ransom from their families.

One of the arrested men is a former city policeman who was dismissed from duty a few days back.

“They were motivated by movies about the abduction of young girls,” the Karachi police chief said.

The suspects are part of a five-member gang and the police are searching for the other members.

Weapons were also seized from them.