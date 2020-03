Five people were injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Vehari on Monday.

A rescue team was immediately called after which the injured people were pulled out from under the debris. According to them, the incident took place in a village in the city’s suburbs.

“The roof of the house had weakened because of the recent rainfall in the area,” a rescue officer said.

The injured have been shifted to a DHQ Hospital where they have been declared to be out of danger.