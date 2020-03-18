Five-member gang arrested for robbing residents of Islamabad

A five-member gang was arrested for robbing residents of Islamabad on Tuesday, according to the Central Investigation Agency.

The suspects, identified as Nizamuddin, Saeed Ahmed, Sabir Ali, Tauqeer Ahmed and Shahid, used to snatch mobile phones and other valuables from the residents of F-11, G-10 and Golra.

“We received news about them from one of our sources after which a raid was conducted at their hideout in Golra,” CIA SP Hakim Khan said. The men used to flee the crime scenes on their motorcycles, he said.

The police confiscated mobile phones and weapons from them. Khan added that they are interrogating them further.