Five Karachi graveyards designated for burial of coronavirus victims

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has designated five graveyards in the metropolis for coronavirus related burials.

This was announced by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar after presiding over a meeting of officers at the KMC Headquarters on Monday.

The five graveyards are Muhammad Shah Graveyard in North Karachi, Surjani Town Graveyard in Sector 6-A near Northern Bypass, Mowach Goth Graveyard at Hub River Road, Korangi No 6 Graveyard and Gulshan-e-Zia Graveyard in Orangi Town.

A decision was made on the division of each graveyard for one district.

The people of District Central will use the Muhammad Shah Graveyard, the Korangi No 6 Graveyard will be used by District Korangi, Muhammad Shah and Surjani Town graveyards by District East, Mowach Goth and Gulshan-e-Zia graveyards by South and Malir districts and the Surjani Town Sector 6 Graveyard by District West.

KMC Graveyard Department Director Iqbal Pervez confirmed to SAMAA Digital that four coronavirus affected bodies have been buried in different graveyards so far.

“One body was buried at the Paposh Nagar Graveyard, one in Muhammad Shah Graveyard, one in Orangi Town 11 ½ Graveyard and one in Model Colony Graveyard,” Pervez confirmed.

He said the mayor wrote a letter to the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority in Islamabad for provision of burial kits so that they can perform their duties properly.

“We need 150 special burial kits, chlorine, gloves, masks and other related items for the burial ceremonies of coronavirus affected bodies,” the letter reads.

Sources in the KMC graveyard department told SAMAA Digital KMC is already short on resources and this emergency situation takes things from bad to worse.

“The undertakers are not ready to perform their duties without precautionary measures,” the source said, adding that they are not ready to do burials even against a hefty amount of money.

“In case of coronavirus deaths, the grave is dug out deeper than usual as it should be six-feet in depth, four-feet wide and eight-feet in length,” the source added.

A regular grave has a width of 2.5 feet and length of seven feet.