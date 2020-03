Five bodies have been found in a house in Thatta’s Jhampir. The police have identified them as a woman and her four sons.

According to the police, a bottle full of poison was found lying next to them.

The deceased have been identified as Masmat Soomri, three-year-old Naik, six-year-old Akash, seven-year-old Mukesh and 10-year-old Ashfaq.

Their bodies have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examinations.