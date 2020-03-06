Friday, March 6, 2020  | 10 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

First coronavirus patient fully recovered in Karachi: Sindh government

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
First coronavirus patient fully recovered in Karachi: Sindh government

People wear masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Karachi. Photo: Online

The first patient of coronavirus, who was admitted to a Karachi hospital on February 26, will be released from the hospital on Saturday because he has fully recovered, the Sindh health department said.

In a statement, the health department said that the patient was kept in isolation for at least 10 days. He was cleared Friday afternoon after testing negative.

“He was cleared by the authorities and was allowed to go home,” the statement said.

At least five more patients of the coronavirus are still under treatment. Two of them are in Karachi, two in Islamabad and one in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The sixth case of the coronavirus was reported in Karachi on Wednesday. The patient is a 69-year-old male, who had recently returned from Iran.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, Karachi, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
How long does the coronavirus test take?
How long does the coronavirus test take?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.