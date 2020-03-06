First coronavirus patient fully recovered in Karachi: Sindh government

The first patient of coronavirus, who was admitted to a Karachi hospital on February 26, will be released from the hospital on Saturday because he has fully recovered, the Sindh health department said.

In a statement, the health department said that the patient was kept in isolation for at least 10 days. He was cleared Friday afternoon after testing negative.

“He was cleared by the authorities and was allowed to go home,” the statement said.

At least five more patients of the coronavirus are still under treatment. Two of them are in Karachi, two in Islamabad and one in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The sixth case of the coronavirus was reported in Karachi on Wednesday. The patient is a 69-year-old male, who had recently returned from Iran.