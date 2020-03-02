Monday, March 2, 2020  | 6 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
FIR registered against Nabil Gabol for ‘attacking’ PPP leader’s house

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
FCHS chairman uses it as his office

An FIR against Pakistan People’s Party leader Nabil Gabol was lodged in Karachi’s defence phase II area on Monday after he stormed the office of Fishermen Cooperative Housing Society Hafiz Abdul Barr.

Hafiz Abdul Barr told SAMAA TV that the house is the property of senior PPP leader Sardar Abdul Latif Khosa which he uses as his office. The FCHS chairman claimed that Nabil Gabol wants to establish a factory in the red zone and when he refused the PPP leader abused him over phone and later attacked his office.

In a CCTV footage obtained by SAMAA TV, Gabol and his men are seen carrying guns outside Barr’s office.

The FIR against Gabol was registered under the name of Ghulam Shabbir and it carries the clause of attempted murder.
