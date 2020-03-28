FIA wants you to be careful while surfing the internet

While streets across the country have emptied due to the lockdown, traffic on the internet has increased dramatically. The Federal Investigation Authority, however, wants you to beware while you surf online.

It warned students and other online users against an increase in cyber crimes in an advisory issued on Saturday.

According to the FIA, men and women make fake accounts on social media and invite people to be friends with them. “They force youngsters and women to send them inappropriate pictures and then blackmail them,” the advisory stated.

The authority has advised people to avoid uploading pictures or personal details on their social media accounts.

In case someone is harassed, they can lodge a complaint by calling 9911, which is the National Response Centre for Cyber Crime, the advisory added.