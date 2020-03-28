Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

FIA wants you to be careful while surfing the internet

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
FIA wants you to be careful while surfing the internet

While streets across the country have emptied due to the lockdown, traffic on the internet has increased dramatically. The Federal Investigation Authority, however, wants you to beware while you surf online.

It warned students and other online users against an increase in cyber crimes in an advisory issued on Saturday.

According to the FIA, men and women make fake accounts on social media and invite people to be friends with them. “They force youngsters and women to send them inappropriate pictures and then blackmail them,” the advisory stated.

The authority has advised people to avoid uploading pictures or personal details on their social media accounts.

In case someone is harassed, they can lodge a complaint by calling 9911, which is the National Response Centre for Cyber Crime, the advisory added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cybercrime fia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
cybercrime, FIA, social media, harassment, online, internet, traffic, National Response Centre for Cyber Crime, advisory, pictures, information
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.