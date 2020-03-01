Sunday, March 1, 2020  | 5 Rajab, 1441
FIA arrests Karachi man for blackmailing woman

Posted: Mar 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
File photo: AFP

The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a man for blackmailing a woman in Karachi’s Nazimabad.

In its report submitted to a court, the FIA said that the suspect had been blackmailing the woman for the past three years. He was arrested on the complaint of the victim.

The report said that the woman and man became friends on Facebook and later started meeting at restaurants. It added that the suspect had warned the woman that he would tell her family about their relationship if she didn’t meet him in probate.

According to the FIA report, the suspect forced her to have sexual relations with him on various occasions and recorded it every time on his cell phone.

The suspect had admitted to blackmailing and harassing the woman, according to the report. He has been sent on remand for three days.

