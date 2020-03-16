Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Federal government bans paperwork at ministries, advises shift to e-offices

File Photo

The federal and provincial governments have been taking measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic across the country. In another attempt, the Centre has banned paperwork at all ministries in Pakistan.

The National Information Technology Board has advised ministries to shift to e-offices. Employees can work from home by filing their work online, which will help safeguard them from the novel coronavirus, according to the NITB.

More than 31 ministries have already shifted to e-offices and a ban will soon be imposed on paperwork at the remaining 31 offices, the board’s spokesperson said. “Nine offices can be shifted online in a day,” he remarked.

Photo: National Information and Technology Board

The Ministry of Trade has completely shifted its mechanisms online. NITB added that staff and officers will soon be provided trainings.

Following the advisory, Advisor on Health Zafar Mirza has summoned officers of the technology board.  

