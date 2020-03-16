Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Fares skyrocket as students returning home crowd Multan bus stands

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Fares skyrocket as students returning home crowd Multan bus stands

File Photo

Prices of tickets skyrocketed after bus stands in Multan were crowded with students returning back home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m a Bachelors student in Multan and I want to go back to my home in Dera Ghazi Khan,” a student said. “But we aren’t getting tickets at all despite paying double the prices,” he said.

The federal government had shut down all educational institutions across Pakistan as a precautionary measure against the virus after which students started heading back to their homes.

Authorities at bus stands, on the other hand, have blamed the price surge on the shortage of buses.

“We are worried ourselves because we don’t have enough buses to accommodate the passengers,” a transporter said. Due to fears brought about the virus, several drivers have withdrawn their vehicles,” he added.

Students have requested the government to take action against the situation as soon as possible.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bus fares Multan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Multan, bus stands, crowded, homes, student, fares, coronavirus, universities
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.