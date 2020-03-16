Fares skyrocket as students returning home crowd Multan bus stands

Prices of tickets skyrocketed after bus stands in Multan were crowded with students returning back home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m a Bachelors student in Multan and I want to go back to my home in Dera Ghazi Khan,” a student said. “But we aren’t getting tickets at all despite paying double the prices,” he said.

The federal government had shut down all educational institutions across Pakistan as a precautionary measure against the virus after which students started heading back to their homes.

Authorities at bus stands, on the other hand, have blamed the price surge on the shortage of buses.

“We are worried ourselves because we don’t have enough buses to accommodate the passengers,” a transporter said. Due to fears brought about the virus, several drivers have withdrawn their vehicles,” he added.

Students have requested the government to take action against the situation as soon as possible.