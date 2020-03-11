Wednesday, March 11, 2020  | 15 Rajab, 1441
Faisalabad woman, daughter arrested for killing ‘blackmailer’

Photo: file

A woman and her daughter were arrested in Faisalabad on Tuesday for killing a man who allegedly blackmailed them, the police said.

The police had found the body of the man 25 days ago in Mansoorabad and were on the lookout for his killers. “We found evidence against them on the man’s mobile phone,” DSP Rana Atta said.

According to the woman, the man had been blackmailing her daughter. “He also tried to break my daughter’s engagement multiple times,” she said.

The DSP added that the women admitted to the crime in police custody. A case has been registered and they will be presented before a court on Wednesday.

