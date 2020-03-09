Monday, March 9, 2020  | 13 Rajab, 1441
Faisalabad traffic warden, brother and friend killed over property dispute

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A traffic warden, his brother and their friend were killed after a group of men opened fire at them on Sunday near Faisalabad’s Chak 79 GB, the police said.

They were coming back from a wedding when a group of men opened fire at their car.

“I was passing by when I heard shots being fired and saw Warden Shabbir and the other two men unconscious on the ground,” an eye witness said. “They passed away before the ambulance arrived,” he added.

According to the police, the attack was because of a year-old property dispute. Three people were injured as well. They have been shifted to a hospital.

The city police officer has taken a notice of the attack and investigations into the case have begun. “The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations,” Saddar SHO Amir said.

