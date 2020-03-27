Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Faisalabad reports Pakistan’s 10th coronavirus death

Posted: Mar 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Faisalabad reports Pakistan’s 10th coronavirus death

Photo: Online

Another patient infected with the coronavirus has died at a Faisalabad hospital, the Punjab health department confirmed Friday night.

The spokesperson for the provincial health department told SAMAA Digital that the 22-year-old patient was admitted at Faisalabad’s Ghulam Muhammadabad hospital on Thursday.

This has brought the death toll from the virus in Pakistan to ten.

The spokesperson said that so far five people have died of the virus in the province.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Punjab stands at 490, he said.

The total  known number of coronavirus cases in Punjab has risen to 490. Pakistan has so far reported 1,371 confirmed cases of the novel virus. The country has gone into a lockdown to prevent its spread.

coronavirus Pakistan
 
