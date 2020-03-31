Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Faisalabad house turned into a quarantine centre

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Samaa TV

A house has been turned into a quarantine centre in Faisalabad after four members of the family residing in it tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A team of the police and Punjab Home Department has been deployed outside the place to monitor the movements of the family.

One of the family members recently came from the UK.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, one of the area residents expressed concern on the issue.

He said it would’ve been better if the family was shifted to a hospital instead.

He believes turning their own place into an isolation centre may endanger the lives of others as they may come out of the house.

So far, 14 cases of the COVID-19 have been reported across Faisalabad. One person has died of it as well.

