Faisalabad doctors out on the streets against government’s MTI Act

Young doctors of Allied Hospital, Faisalabad came out on the streets on Monday in protest against the Medical Teachings Institution Act.

They have pledged to march to Lahore and protest outside the Punjab Assembly. The protesters have demanded the government revoke the MTI Act.

The marchers weren’t just doctors; other staff members and paramedics also participated in the protest.

“We will not go back to the wards and OPDs unless the government takes action on our demands,” a protester Dr Tayyab said.

Due to the protests, patients visiting the hospital have been suffering. They complained that the doctors are never present to treat them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the other hand, has said that the act was not an attempt to privatise the public sector hospitals but meant to enable improved and modern management of the hospitals.