Thursday, March 5, 2020
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Fact-check: Video of undressed woman shared to malign Aurat March

Posted: Mar 5, 2020
Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Fact-check: Video of undressed woman shared to malign Aurat March

A three-year-old video of a woman walking naked on an Islamabad street is being shared on Twitter in an attempt to malign the Aurat March.

The video was shared by the Twitter handle @PakistanArmy99 on March 5, 2020. The tweet’s caption translates into “Mera Jism Meri Marzi’s incomplete and unofficial result has come out in Islamabad.” It had over 12,000 views by six o’ clock Thursday evening.

SAMAA Digital found that the video was first shared on social media in October 2016. There are multiple old video links available online, but they all have been removed from the internet.

Website FHM Pakistan had posted a news story about the incident on October 25, 2016.

Here is the screenshot of FHM Pakistan’s tweet:

The then Islamabad IG Tariq Masood Yaseen had also issued a statement after the video first appeared on social media in October 2016. His statement was published by Daily Pakistan on October 24, 2016.

The statement said that the woman had arrived in Islamabad on October 13, 2016 to apply for a French visa. The police official said that the woman was actually suffering from a psychiatric illness.

“Then she had fits; got lost and went on the adjacent road leading to Murree. She got herself undressed and started chasing the cars, throwing plastic cones around, hitting the cars,” the former Islamabad IG was quoted as saying. “This can happen to anyone of us and any of our lady with a mental disorder can go public and how it be then to us. Please stop sharing these clips and delete where ever received.”

Aurat March social media
 
