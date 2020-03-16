Fact check: Karachi mayor coronavirus lockdown audio clip is fake

Wasim Akhtar says it's a conspiracy

The audio clip warning of a lockdown in Karachi circulating on social media and being attributed to Karachi Mayor Wasim Akthar is fake.

The mayor released a video in which he said it isn't his voice in the audio clip. Calling it a conspiracy, Akhtar said he would never say anything so irresponsible.

In the fake audio clip, a person says the city will be locked down and speaks of how many entry and exit points will remain open.

The mayor called it a conspiracy and said people shouldn't listen to this deviltry.

On Sunday, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah warned that the government would registered cyber crime cases against people spreading fake news and rumours about the coronavirus.

As of Monday morning, 76 cases have been reported in Sindh and 94 across Pakistan.