A donut factory was temporarily sealed for using substandard and expired products in Karachi’s SITE Industrial area.

The Sindh Food Authority conducted a raid at the Dunkin Donuts factory on Monday.

A fine has been imposed of Rs250,000.

Expired bunties and sub-standard ingredients were found at the factory. The SFA team also found unrefined items which had been intermixed.

SFA Operations Director Imtiaz Abro discarded the substandard food items.