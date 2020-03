A man was arrested on Friday for illegally taking 50 people from Lahore to Sadiqabad in his container.

The 50 people included men, their wives and children. Most of the men were working in factories in Lahore.

The police said that the driver had taken Rs25,000 from the passengers to take them to Sadiqabad.

A lockdown has been imposed in different parts of Pakistan to curb the spread of coronavirus because of which people have been barred from travelling from one city to another.