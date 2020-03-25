Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Don’t leave the house, protect your loved ones: Saeed Ghani

Posted: Mar 25, 2020
Don’t leave the house, protect your loved ones: Saeed Ghani

Don’t leave the house unless there’s an emergency, even then, one only person should be allowed to go out, advised Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani.

In a video message on Twitter on Wednesday, he told people to stay at home and stay safe. Follow all the precautionary measures and steps given by the Sindh government as it’s very important for you and your children, Ghani said.

If you want to protect your loved ones, stay at home and actively practice social distancing, he said.

The minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week after which he had quarantined himself at his house. “I have gotten all my tests done and am feeling good physically,” he said.

According to Ghani, he did not have any symptoms of the virus and is expected to recover soon. “I will have another tested conducted within three to four days,” he said requesting people to pray for his health.

He added that meanwhile he has been fulfilling his responsibilities from home.

