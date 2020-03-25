Pakistan, did you hear the azaan at 10pm on Tuesday?

The azaan echoed in the streets of Pakistan on Tuesday, which wouldn’t have been uncommon if not for the time. The azaan being recited at 10pm, long after isha prayers, something that left many people perplexed.

The call to prayer was given to seek Allah’s mercy and His refuge from the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Maulana Bashir Farooqui, the chairperson of the Saylani Welfare Trust, and other religious scholars had urged prayer leaders to do so.

Pakistan has reported 990 known coronavirus cases as of Tuesday night. The virus has claimed more than 18,000 lives worldwide. Pakistan has reported seven deaths since February 26, when the first case came to light.

The Holy Prophet (pbuh) also used to give the azaan during difficult times. On Maulana Bashir’s call, various mosques gave the azaan, as did people from their balconies and rooftops, gave the azan.

Azzan being given everywhere In Pakistan at 10 pm to ask for #ALLAH‘s forgiveness and helping us deal with the corona situation..

Hope he hears us all..#Azaan pic.twitter.com/iElKunMDdB — Khan💛 (@oXx_xy) March 24, 2020

This❤️ 2 hours of azaan 😭 24March2020 10:00 I will nvr ever forget this day in my whole life ksmy 💯😭😭ya Allah rehm farmaa❤️ #Azaan recited by Pakistani that give me goosebumps non stop tears 💔 ya Allah hmara Tere siwa koi nahi hai #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/DRE2EMHfOd — Syeda Maliha 🇵🇰 (@SyedaMaliha9) March 24, 2020

Azaan may not be the cure for Corono, but it certaily gives hopes to all those people who have no one in this hard time to whom they can tell their problmes except Allah.#azaan — Zahid Ali laQani (@ZahidAliLaqani) March 24, 2020

Offered Azan second time in my life ❤️❤️ #Azaan pic.twitter.com/fylJSXeNeP — Umer Sabri (@UmerSabri6) March 24, 2020

Social media users across the country shared videos of this. A number of children were seen reciting the azaan as well.