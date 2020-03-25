Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan, did you hear the azaan at 10pm on Tuesday?

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
The azaan echoed in the streets of Pakistan on Tuesday, which wouldn’t have been uncommon if not for the time. The azaan being recited at 10pm, long after isha prayers, something that left many people perplexed.

The call to prayer was given to seek Allah’s mercy and His refuge from the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Maulana Bashir Farooqui, the chairperson of the Saylani Welfare Trust, and other religious scholars had urged prayer leaders to do so.

Pakistan has reported 990 known coronavirus cases as of Tuesday night. The virus has claimed more than 18,000 lives worldwide. Pakistan has reported seven deaths since February 26, when the first case came to light.

The Holy Prophet (pbuh) also used to give the azaan during difficult times. On Maulana Bashir’s call, various mosques gave the azaan, as did people from their balconies and rooftops, gave the azan.

Social media users across the country shared videos of this. A number of children were seen reciting the azaan as well.

