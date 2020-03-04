Did an Indian designer make Saqib Nisar’s daughter-in-law’s bridal dress?

The wedding pictures of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s son have gone viral on social media and one of the things that has been under discussion is the bride’s dress.

Some Twitter users had shared the pictures on the micro-blogging website and claimed that the bridal dress was designed by Indian designer Anita Dongre.

They claimed that Rs15 million were spent on the dress.

SAMAA Digital checked the facts and found the claims on social media false.

The wedding and valima dresses of Rida, the bride and daughter of Lahore High Court judge Shahram Khan, were designed by Pakistani designers.

Rida’s bridal was designed by prominent Pakistani designer Dr Haroon. The pictures of the event can be seen on his Instagram pages. SAMAA Digital tried to contact Dr Haroon to ask about the price of the bridal, but he didn’t respond.

Similarly, her valima dress was designed by Elan which is run by Pakistani designer Khadija Shah Jilani.

SAMAA Digital contacted Elan’s Karachi office and they told us that the price of a bridal dress is between Rs200,000 to Rs400,000.

The pictures of the wedding dresses are available on Elan’s Instagram page.

Irfan Ahsan was hired to photograph the event. He took over Rs15,000 for an event. Maryam Khawaja, a makeup artist, was hired for bridal makeup. She told SAMAA Digital that she charges Rs150,000 for wedding makeover and Rs148,000 for valima makeover.