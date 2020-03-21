Saturday, March 21, 2020  | 25 Rajab, 1441
DG Khan coronavirus patients leave quarantine centre over ‘fake injury’

Posted: Mar 21, 2020
Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Video of the incident went viral on social media

Pilgrims quarantined in Dera Ghazi Khan's Ghazi University left their isolation wards on Saturday claiming that one of the patients had been electrocuted.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. The pilgrims said that another patient had been electrocuted by a bare electric wire in the washroom of his ward. They decided to leave the centre after the staff there failed to provide him with immediate medical treatment.

According to the assistant commissioner, the people had forged the incident to get out of the quarantine centre.

"The doctors said that the man had not been electrocuted," the commissioner confirmed. A team was also sent inside to check washrooms of all the blocks and they didn't find any wire inside.

The pilgrims have been sent back to their wards and the situation has been controlled, he added.

Thousands of pilgrims have been quarantined at the centre in Dera Ghazi Khan and are being tested for coronavirus after they returned from the Taftan border.

