Crime rates drop in Karachi as more people stay home

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA TV

The coronavirus pandemic has ensued a state of chaos and panic across the nation. In this time of crisis, there’s some good news that we all deserve. For the residents of Karachi, it’s a drastic dip in the city’s crime rate.

According to the authorities, given to the lockdown imposed across Sindh, the crime rate in Karachi has decreased by 60%.

As personnel of the police, rangers and army guard the roads of the city, the number of motorcycles, cars and other valuables robbed has decreased.

Previously, on a daily basis, between 60 and 55 motorcycles and 35 to 40 cars were stolen. The number has now decreased 20.

A policeman even said that not a single car has been stolen in the city in the last eight days.

A lockdown was imposed across the country after the number of coronavirus cases spiked. More than 1,700 cases have been reported so far.

People have been advised to stay at home and maintain social distancing.

