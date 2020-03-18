Court rejects Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s acquittal plea in Nandipur reference

An Islamabad accountability court dismissed on Wednesday the acquittal pleas of PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and three others in the Nandipur Power Project reference.

Judge Azam Khan pronounced the decision. He also asked NAB to present witnesses against Ashraf.

Shumaila Mahmood, Dr Riaz and Masood Chishti are the other suspects in the case.

“The suspects are not worthy of having any relief as per the [NAB Amendment Act 2019],” the court said.

The Nandipur Power Project is a thermal power plant in Gujranwala’s Nandipur which was constructed by a Chinese company.

The project’s construction began in 2008 and was completed in March 2015 during Nawaz Sharif’s government.

Later, NAB filed a reference against seven politicians and officials in relation to the project.

The bureau claims the project was delayed by 25 months and 15 days which caused a loss of Rs27.3 billion to the national exchequer.