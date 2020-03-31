Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Court rejects Faryal Talpur’s plea to unfreeze her bank accounts

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
File photo

An Islamabad accountability court has turned down PPP leader Faryal Talpur’s plea to unfreeze her bank accounts which were previously frozen in the fake bank accounts and money laundering case.

Judge Azam Khan heard the case on Tuesday.

The PPP leader had approached the court after her release on bail, asking it to unfreeze her bank accounts of her children.

During the hearing, NAB opposed Talpur’s appeal.

After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the court ordered the restoration of the accounts of Talpur’s children but denied doing so for her.

