Monday, March 2, 2020  | 6 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Court issues notices to govts over artificial mask shortage

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Court issues notices to govts over artificial mask shortage

Photo: AFP

The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the Sindh government federal government, health ministry and PEMRA in a case relating to the creation of an artificial shortage of protective masks.

During the hearing on Monday, the court called for replies from the respondents on March 6. It said masks do not fall in the jurisdiction of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, therefore the government must look into this artificial shortage.

The petitioner said that news about the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan had spread fear, therefore the media should be cautioned against this. The coronavirus is a treatable disease and is not as dangerous as is being presented, the petitioner said.

He said that because of this news, a fake shortage of masks developed. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked how they could stop the media from spreading information about the virus. The media is reporting what is happening, he said. “What sensationalism is being spread about the coronavirus?” he asked, adding that the media is just telling people how dangerous it is.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.