Court issues notices to govts over artificial mask shortage

The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the Sindh government federal government, health ministry and PEMRA in a case relating to the creation of an artificial shortage of protective masks.

During the hearing on Monday, the court called for replies from the respondents on March 6. It said masks do not fall in the jurisdiction of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, therefore the government must look into this artificial shortage.

The petitioner said that news about the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan had spread fear, therefore the media should be cautioned against this. The coronavirus is a treatable disease and is not as dangerous as is being presented, the petitioner said.

He said that because of this news, a fake shortage of masks developed. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked how they could stop the media from spreading information about the virus. The media is reporting what is happening, he said. “What sensationalism is being spread about the coronavirus?” he asked, adding that the media is just telling people how dangerous it is.