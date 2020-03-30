Court displeased over the government’s failure to make PMDC functional

The Islamabad High Court expressed its displeasure with the federal government over its failure to revive the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

On October 21 last year, the president signed the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019 for the regulation of the medical profession. The PMDC was dissolved and replaced by the Pakistan Medical Commission.

On February 11, the Islamabad High Court declared the federal government’s decision to dissolve the PMDC null and void. The court also issued contempt notices to the federal government and health department for not implementing its orders.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resumed hearing the contempt case on Monday. He said the PMDC should be made functional today. The authorities should break the lock on its building and make its registrar sit there. “A report should be submitted to the court in one hour,” the judge said.

The health secretary will be sent to jail for six months if the building is not opened in an hour, he remarked. “I have given you three dates already and you haven’t done anything.”

Not implementing court’s orders is contempt, the judge remarked. “This is a slap on the court’s face.” Such a behaviour does not suit the federal government, said Justice Kayani, adding that the government should be ashamed.

The court asked if the PMDC employees are getting their salaries or not. The lawyer of the employees said that the they haven’t been paid in over five months.