Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Court displeased over the government’s failure to make PMDC functional

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Court displeased over the government’s failure to make PMDC functional

Photo: File

The Islamabad High Court expressed its displeasure with the federal government over its failure to revive the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

On October 21 last year, the president signed the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019 for the regulation of the medical profession. The PMDC was dissolved and replaced by the Pakistan Medical Commission.

On February 11, the Islamabad High Court declared the federal government’s decision to dissolve the PMDC null and void. The court also issued contempt notices to the federal government and health department for not implementing its orders.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resumed hearing the contempt case on Monday. He said the PMDC should be made functional today. The authorities should break the lock on its building and make its registrar sit there. “A report should be submitted to the court in one hour,” the judge said.

The health secretary will be sent to jail for six months if the building is not opened in an hour, he remarked. “I have given you three dates already and you haven’t done anything.”

Not implementing court’s orders is contempt, the judge remarked. “This is a slap on the court’s face.” Such a behaviour does not suit the federal government, said Justice Kayani, adding that the government should be ashamed.

The court asked if the PMDC employees are getting their salaries or not. The lawyer of the employees said that the they haven’t been paid in over five months.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court pmdc
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.