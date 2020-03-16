Court dismisses disqualification petition against PPP leaders for hiding iqama

The Sindh High Court dismissed on Monday a petition seeking the disqualification of PPP leaders for hiding their iqamas in their nomination papers.

The petition had been filed against Faryal Talpur, Nasir Hussain Shah, Manzoor Wassan, Sardar Khan Chandio, and Sohail Anwar Sial.

Sial, Talpur, and Shah had been accused of hiding their Dubai iqama in their nomination papers for the elections.

The petitioner’s lawyer had argued that Talpur didn’t even show her iqama in her reply in the case. She had hidden assets in Dubai too, he added. He claimed that she had opened up a company under her daughter’s name in Dubai in 2002. She hid the details of how she transferred money to the company, he said.

The petitioner had asked for her disqualification as a Sindh MPA for not being sadiq and ameen.