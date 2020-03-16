Court asks Sindh when will it hold local government elections

The Sindh High Court has asked the provincial government when will it hold the local government elections.

The court has given the Sindh government till April 15 to submit a written reply.

It was hearing a petition on local government elections on Monday. The petitioner said that the local bodies have completed their four-year tenure and the government should announce a new date now.

Advocate Haseeb Jamali has submitted power of attorney documents to represent Larkana and Ghotki in the case.

The Sindh chief secretary, chief election commissioner, and ECP secretary have been named as respondents.