Corporate employees sent on unpaid leave despite government notification

We were told we’re on our own from now on. Even when most of us had paid leave, we couldn’t use them, said an employee of Karachi Marriott.

The Sindh government released a notification on March 23 saying that no employer shall lay off workers or deduct salaries in the lockdown due to coronavirus. It said that all kinds of workers “shall be paid salaries, remuneration and wages in full by their respective employers.”

The hotel rolled out an email to all employees on March 20, saying, “Almost all of our staff will be on unpaid leaves from April 1, 2020, till the situation gets normal.” The notification, by the time this was reported, was not withdrawn.

Some employees, talking to SAMAA Digital, confirmed that they requested they use their annual leaves, to compensate for the official lockdown, but it was denied. “All of your annual leave balances as of April 1, 2020 will remain intact.”

The reason that the company cited sending employees on forced unpaid leaves was also given in the email, a copy of which was acquired by SAMAA Digital. It said that the “closure of operations mean no revenue and we have to take some very tough and inevitable decisions”.

Not paying your workers, said the Sindh government will be considered an offense and punishable under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code as provided in the Labour laws.

Marketing manager for the Marriott in Karachi, Schaz Khan, said she was unable to comment on the matter and redirected the query to their marketing executive, Shafaqat Ali. Ali said he knew little of the development as he was on his “annual leaves for a month” himself.

Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research Executive Director Karamat Ali said that he would take the matter to court as it was illegal for the company to send its employees on forced leave. He said that even in a normal situation, if a company is going through some financial problems, it must first go into a lockdown of 28 days before closing its operations. Of those 28 days, he asserted, citing labour laws, “It will pay its employees half.”

Labour Director Saeed Sualeh Jumani said that any such violation shall be responded to legally. He said that people must point out the wrongdoings of the company to their divisional directors so that it can be stopped.

“Even contract employees have an employer and are covered under this [aforementioned] notification,” he said. He added that their contractor is their employer and they must see to it that no salaries are deducted and no one is laid off.

Other organizations that have grappled with this change in work schedules include the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture and Ziauddin University. Some of the employees from Ziauddin confirmed that the company sent them on leaves but that the official notification specified that they “will be adjusted from the leave account of the individuals.”

Ziauddin University PRO Amir Shehzad said that they were still undecided whether the leaves will be paid or unpaid. “We will find out when the offices reopen.” He said that if the government instructions are in place, it is unlikely that they will violate them.

An employee requesting anonymity claimed, however, that the university has asked them to come to office and work despite the provincial lockdown, and “those refusing to comply are told to face a deduction in salaries”.

Umair Saeed of IVS said that the leaves during the lockdown were to be adjusted against the annual leave accounts. “Most of our employees are in fact working from home and we are not even considering them absent,” he said, adding that their teachers were still taking online classes and the administration department was working to schedule online classes.