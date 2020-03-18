Coronavirus situation in Sindh not ‘so serious’, says chief minister

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that the coronavirus situation in the province was not “so serious”. However, he stressed the need for precautionary measures to contain its spread.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting of the task force on the coronavirus. It was attended by members of the provincial cabinet and senior government officials.

The chief minister was informed that 303 pilgrims arriving from Taftan were tested on Wednesday. Of them, 151 tested positive.

Similarly, 573 individuals were tested in Karachi and other districts of the province, officials said. Of them, 57 tested positive for the virus.

Currently, there are 208 coronavirus patients in the province. Of them, 57 are under treatment in Karachi and 151 in Sukkur.

Sukkur Commissioner Shafiq Mahesar told the chief minister that 757 pilgrims arrived in Sukkur from Taftan, who had been placed in quarantine. The chief minister directed officials collect their samples and send them for testing in Karachi.

The meeting was informed that both public and private hospitals had reported 2,576 suspected cases of the virus all over Sindh.

The chief minister was told that a batch of 10,660 pilgrims arrived from Saudi Arabia from March 8. Immigration authorities had provided their list to the Sindh health department.

The chief minister directed the health department send them messages on their phones, advising them to stay in isolation at their homes for 14 days. In case of symptoms, he said, they must be told to inform the health department.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shahalwani said that he had spoken to the federal government to set up an isolation center and a field hospital at the Expo Center. The federal government had agreed and a few formalities were pending in this regard, he said.

The chief minister directed the commissioner make necessary arrangements for beds and other required equipment. “This would turn out to be a good facility in the center of the city,” he said.

PDMA DG Salman Shah told the chief minister that he had started registration of volunteers to assist the PDMA in relief work all over Sindh. He said that 1,000 volunteers had got themselves registered with the PDMA on its website.

The chief minister appreciated the people of Sindh for demonstrating a very responsible attitude.

“I am quite happy that everyone is cooperating in their own capacity,” he said. It was quite encouraging, CM Shah added.