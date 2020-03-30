Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Coronavirus killed 5 in Pakistan in past 24 hours: Mirza

Posted: Mar 30, 2020
Photo: Online

At least five patients with coronavirus have died and 99 new cases reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant confirmed Monday.

Dr Zafar Mirza, PM Khan’s special assistant on health, said that at least 21 people have died of the virus in the country.

He was addressing a press conference with NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzaal and PM Khan’s Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yousuf.

Dr Mirza said that at least 31 people, who had been admitted to the hospital after contracting the virus, have been discharged after a full recovery.

The NDMA chairperson said hospitals and laboratories have been provided the kits and other equipment for screening in the country. The SIUT and Jinnah hospital in Karachi will soon start testing people, he added.

Lt Gen Afzal said the government will send four or five special flights to China in the coming week and they will bring 55 tons of kits and medical equipment to the country.

Dr Moeed Yousuf, PM Khan’s special assistant on national security, said that no decision has been taken to open domestic flight operations in the country. He added that the operations will open April 5 but not from all the airports.

He said that the media and people will be informed of developments in the coming days.

