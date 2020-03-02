Coronavirus fears: FIR filed against Muzaffargarh man for reporting neighbours

A man was booked in a case in Muzaffargarh on February 28 for calling the police about his neighbours whom he believed had the coronavirus.

The basis for his assumption was that the family of six had recently returned from Iran. In the FIR filed against him at the City Alipur police station, there is no mention of them showing any symptoms of the coronavirus.

The man, Muhammad Tariq, is a resident of College Chowk near Alipur. He called the 15 police helpline about his neighbours who had recently returned from Iran.

When the police arrived, they took the family to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur where they tested negative for the coronavirus.

The police then registered a case against Tariq under Section 29 of the Telegraph Act, 1885. Section 29 refers to sending fabricated or obscene messages and is punishable with a maximum three-year imprisonment and/or a fine.

The police say Tariq made a fake call and wasted their time with his call. They have also confiscated the mobile phone with which he made the call.