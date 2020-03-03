Coronavirus etiquette: Peshawar municipal workers told to ditch the hugging

Khyber Paktunkhwa’s local government doesn’t want Peshawar’s municipal workers hugging to greet one another amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

A ban has also been placed on using the bio-metric system to mark attendance.

Coronavirus is changing social interaction. Handshakes, cheek-kisses, hugs – the everyday greetings ingrained in our culture – are not as welcome as they used to be.

The municipal employees have been instructed to wash their hands after at least every three hours. They have to wear gloves while using the telephone, computer or any other machinery for work purposes.

Those with a fever, cough or flu have to wear masks to work.