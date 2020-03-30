Coronavirus: 28 Sukkur pilgrims test positive after ignoring social distancing

A total of 28 more pilgrims tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Sukkur quarantine on Sunday after they failed to practice social distancing.

According to medical superintendent Dr Tasleem Akhter, all these people had previously tested negative. “But they kept meeting their friends who had contracted the virus and did not isolate themselves,” he said.

The new people who were infected have been quarantined for five days. “They will be tested twice after a week and sent home if their results are negative,” Akhter added.

Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah called this “carelessness of the pilgrims”. “The management of the centre is responsible but these people violated the rules of social distancing,” he said.

All the pilgrims who have recently arrived from Iran are being kept at the quarantine centre in Sukkur’s Labour Colony. Pakistan has reported more than 1,500 cases of the virus so far. Seventeen fatalities have taken place across the country.