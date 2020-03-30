Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Coronavirus: 28 Sukkur pilgrims test positive after ignoring social distancing

Posted: Mar 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: Government OF Sindh-COVID19/ Twitter

A total of 28 more pilgrims tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Sukkur quarantine on Sunday after they failed to practice social distancing.

According to medical superintendent Dr Tasleem Akhter, all these people had previously tested negative. “But they kept meeting their friends who had contracted the virus and did not isolate themselves,” he said.

The new people who were infected have been quarantined for five days. “They will be tested twice after a week and sent home if their results are negative,” Akhter added.

Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah called this “carelessness of the pilgrims”. “The management of the centre is responsible but these people violated the rules of social distancing,” he said.

All the pilgrims who have recently arrived from Iran are being kept at the quarantine centre in Sukkur’s Labour Colony. Pakistan has reported more than 1,500 cases of the virus so far. Seventeen fatalities have taken place across the country.

MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
